Smiths Grove - Lola A. Joiner, 80, entered into rest on September 15, 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born on November 14, 1941 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky to the late Leland Madison and Geneva K. Smith Boone. In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her husband Captain Bill Joiner; step-father Lawrence H. Boone, one sister Leta Kay Madison, three brothers Robert Daniel Boone, David Oliver Boone, and Lewis Leland Boone; and great-grandson Gus Baumgarten.