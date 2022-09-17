Smiths Grove - Lola A. Joiner, 80, entered into rest on September 15, 2022 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green. She was born on November 14, 1941 in Smiths Grove, Kentucky to the late Leland Madison and Geneva K. Smith Boone. In addition to her parents she is proceeded in death by her husband Captain Bill Joiner; step-father Lawrence H. Boone, one sister Leta Kay Madison, three brothers Robert Daniel Boone, David Oliver Boone, and Lewis Leland Boone; and great-grandson Gus Baumgarten.
Lola was a lifelong cosmetologist and artist who studied under Dalhart Windberg. Her artwork won many awards, which graces many homes and businesses, and her greatest patron was Captain Bill Joiner. Lola was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and was a distinguished organist. She loved fishing, cooking, and her cat "Carmen".
Her memories will be cherished by her daughter Tina A. Baumgarten; son William C. Joiner (Anke Nowicki); four grandchildren Kelly Ulibarri (Nikolas), Holly Jackson (Major), Myles Baumgarten, and Kyle Baumgarten (Jennifer); great-grandson Milo Baumgarten; three sisters Linda Oar (Rob), Lana Boone, and Lori Cardwell (Frank); three brothers Bill Madison (Kathy), Larry Boone (Melinda), and Tim Boone (Nancy); three sister-in-law's Claudia Boone, Mabel Boone, and Julie Boone; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday, September 20th from 5 to 7 pm and Wednesday, September 21st from 9 to 10 am at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday following visitation with burial to follow in Bowling Green Gardens.
