Lonnie Ewell White, age 58, of Riverside Kentucky passed away Thursday, August 15th, 2019, at his residence in Riverside, Kentucky. He was born February 5th, 1961 to the late Ephram and Imogene (Bratcher) White. He owned and operated Lonnie White Farms in Riverside. He was also a heavy- machinery operator. In addition to his passion of farming, he also served as the 5th District Magistrate from December 18, 1998 to December 20, 2002 in Warren County, Kentucky. In addition to his father, Lonnie was preceded in death by his wife, Debbie Lynn (Pippin) White his daughter, Renee Michelle White, mother and father-in-law, James and Lucy (Johnson) Kinser, paternal grandparents, Ewell and Mabel (Clark) White, and maternal grandparents, Garland and Mildred (Wilson) Bratcher.
Survivors include his beloved dog, "Luke," his mother, Imogene (Bratcher) White Moore, her husband Odell Moore of Bowling Green, Kentucky; aunts, Barbara Dodson (Bill) of Louisville, Kentucky and Opal Sublett of Woodburn, Kentucky. Several nieces, nephews and cousins also survive. The family would like to thank his special friend, Sharon Ward and his special care-taker, Benji Hudnall. Visitation will be held from 2:00p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17th, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel and Sunday, August 18th, 2019 from 1:00 pm. until the time of the service at the funeral home. The funeral service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, August 18th, 2019 with burial to follow in the Riverside Christian Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Riverside Christian Church Cemetery, c/o Jane Rone, 7343 Richardsville Road, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.