Smiths Grove - Lonnie S. Moore, 69 of Smiths Grove died Friday, February 11, 2022 at T J Samson Hospital.
The Barren County native was a son of the late William Otis and Edna Lewis Moore. He was the husband of the late Bonita Howard Moore. He was preceded in death by three sisters, Marietta Furlong, Sandra Morgan and Wanda Moore; two brothers, Darrell Moore and Billy Joe Moore. He was a self employed heavy equipment operator and a member of Hanging Fork Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and going to gun shows.
His survivors include his son, Stephen Moore (Sherry) his daughter, Casey Wilson (Joe); six grandchildren, John Thomas Moore, William Stephen Moore, Luther Lane Moore, Hannah Marie Wilson, Joseph Brian Wilson and Michael Lucas Wilson; two sisters, Phyllis Doty (Eddie) and Linda Borders(Elvin); two brothers, Marty Moore (Jean) and Allen Moore (Janice); several nieces and nephews and a special friend, Rhonda Claywell.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Smiths Grove Chapel with burial at Henderson Cemetery. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
