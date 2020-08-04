Bowling Green - Lorena Maxine Ged-Stevens, age 83, passed away surrounded by family on July 28, 2020. Born in May 1937 in New York City, New York, she was raised in Brooklyn by her foster family, the Rosen's. She spent her teenage years as a model and ballerina before meeting her first husband, Nicholas Ged, while he was on leave from the United States Air Force. They were married in 1956 in Arlington, VA, and followed his career to Bowling Green, KY. Although she enjoyed her new town, Brooklyn was her first love and she often spoke of how much she missed watching the sunset over the Brooklyn Bridge.
Lorena was a homemaker, first and foremost, and enjoyed her time raising her five children with her husband on a farm outside of town. After forty years of marriage, she was preceded in death by her husband Nick in 1998. She found love again when she met Jim Stevens and they were married in 2001. They spent their time together traveling across the country before she was again preceded in death by her husband in 2005.
Lorena was a devoted parishioner of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. She delighted in volunteering both her time and talent as a lector, catechist, Eucharistic minister and as a member of various committees. Lorena truly found her joy in giving back to her church community. When she wasn't volunteering, she was often expressing herself through art. She painted landscapes and wrote poetry professing her deep faith in Christ. Christmas and birthdays were often celebrated with custom painted ceramic decor or a brand-new pair of homemade slippers. Lorena took great pleasure in showering her friends and family with gifts made with love.
She is survived by her children, Daniel (Judith), Michelle, Laura (Ruben), Nicholas Jr. (Racheal) and Denise; her grandchildren, Katherine, Nathan, Carmen, Nicole, Jessica, Geneva, RJ, Michael, Cambridge, Sarah, Danielle and Nicholas III; and several great-grandchildren.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with the arrangements. Visitation will be at Cone Funeral Home on Thursday, August 6, from 4:00pm-6:00pm, with a prayer service at 6:00pm. Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Friday, August 7, at Noon. Visitation at the Church will begin at 11:00am. Flowers can be sent to Cone Funeral Home.