Bowling Green – Loretta Kay Gooding, 79, of Bowling Green, Kentucky passed away peacefully at Hospice of Southern Kentucky’s Hospice House on December 16, 2022. Loretta was a faithful Christian and attended Eastwood Baptist Church. She was the beloved wife of William “Fred” Gooding; dear mother of Cheryl Payne and Greg (Gena) Gooding; loving Grammy of Kirby (Grant) Wassom, Jackson (Lauren) Gooding, and Daris Payne; and fond sister of Norman (Peggy) Dunfee. Loretta was born on July 31, 1943, to the late Donald and Audrey Dunfee in Huntington, West Virginia. It was there, as a young teenager in junior high school, that she met Fred and would go on to spend nearly 60 years building her life with him. Those who knew Loretta well know that family was everything to her. She devoted her time to loving them hard, caring for them well, and bragging about them to anyone who would listen. She will be greatly missed. The family invites those who knew her to visitation 9:00 AM – 12:00 Noon Tuesda y December 20, 2022, at J.C. Kirby and Son Lovers Lane Chapel with funeral service to follow at 12:00 Noon. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Hospice of Southern Kentucky or Eastwood Baptist Church.
