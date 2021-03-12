Morgantown - Loretta Barrick Moore, 93 of Logansport, Kentucky passed away Thursday March 11, 2021 at her residence. Loretta was born in Indianapolis, Indiana and was raised in Barren County, KY. She was the daughter of the late Wendell Barrick and Virgie Houchens Barrick Duvall and wife of the late Richard L. Moore and George Nelson. Loretta was a member of Salem Baptist Church and served many years as a Sunday School teacher and the church Treasurer. After a 30 year career in banking, she retired from Morgantown Bank and Trust. She also served as a member of Big Bend Rural Development and on the Butler County Library and Extension Service Boards. In her younger years, she served as a church youth leader, Band Booster Treasurer, Cub Scout Den Mother and was on the first Morgantown Beautification Committee. Other than her parents and husbands she is preceded in death by one son 2nd Lt. Jimmy Lee Sherrill; one granddaughter Emily Hampton; two brothers David and Marvis Barrick; one sister Betty Duggan; one step granddaughter Alice Clevenger and one son in law Ed Render.
Loretta Barrick Moore is survived by two daughters Jan (Steve) Hampton and Laura Beth Moore both of Logansport, KY; two step daughters Joyce Render of Louisville, KY and Annell (Jerry) Givens of Bowling Green, KY; three grandchildren Nathan (Brittany) Hampton, Garrett (Monica) Hampton both of Logansport, KY and Chanda (Cody) McLellan of Bowling Green, KY; three great grandsons Colton, Houston and Mason Hampton of Logansport, KY; one step daugther Lisa (Hank) Cannon of Conyers, GA; one step son Phil Nelson of Washington, DC; step grandchidlren Ray (Maureen) Render of Louisville, KY, John and Dennis Pedigo both of Bowling Green, KY, Cody Cannon of China and Amber Cannon of Atlanta, GA; two brothers Joe (Louvenia) Duvall and Tommy (Judy) Duvall both of Park City, KY; one sister in law Jane Barrick of Merry Oaks, KY; several step great grandchildren, step great great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be a walk through visitation held on Saturday March 13, 2021 from 4:30 pm - 7:00 pm at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Burial will be held in the Riverview Cemetery where Nathan Hampton, Garrett Hampton, Cody McLellan, Jerry Givens, Mark Barrick and William Paul Barrick will serve as pallbearers. A private funeral service will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel with Bro. Jim Gifford and Bro. Derek Cain Officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to Salem Baptist Church C/O Youth Fund P.O. Box 1427 Morgantown, KY 42261, Butler County Boys and Girls Club P.O. Box 1368 Morgantown, KY 42261 or Butler County Animal Shelter 463 Boat Factory Rd. Morgantown, KY 42261. The Moore family requests that everyone please wear a mask and social distance. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Loretta at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Loretta Moore.