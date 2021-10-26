Bowling Green – Lori Ann Dunkin-Hines Cole, 58, passed away Sunday, October 24, 2021, at The Medical Center. The Bowling Green native was a daughter of the late Hugh Wallace Hines and Evelyn Jean Hines. She was preceded in death by her twin sister, Tena Lynn Cross. Mrs. Cole received her bachelor’s degree from Western Kentucky University and was a loving mother and grandmother. She was a CASA volunteer, enjoyed watching the grandbabies and being with family. She loved taking photos, writing, and drawing. Survivors include her wife, Becky Dunkin-Hines; two daughters Michelle Cole (Michael) and Jennifer Hawkins (Jordan); two sons, David Cole (Rachel) and Noah Cole; one sister Rrene Duvall; three brothers, Wallace Hines (Diane), Richard Hines (Christy) and Bobby Hines; nine grandchildren, Evan Hines, Jacob Franklin, Alyssa Franklin, Riley Hawkins, Ryan Franklin, Lucas Hawkins, Bambi Hawkins, Max Cole and Tessa Franklin; several nieces and nephews also survive. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Friday, October 29, 2021, at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm Friday at Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to CASA.
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS