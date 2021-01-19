Bowling Green – Mrs. Lori Elizabeth (Marcum) Colburn, age 47 of Calvert City, KY, died on Sunday, January 17, 2021, at her home. A native of Bowling Green, KY, she was a member of Christian Fellowship Church. Lori was employed in human resources at North Wind Solutions at the Atomic Energy Commission site in McCracken County. She was a graduate of Warren East High School and received her bachelor and master of public administration degrees from Western Kentucky University. Lori was a member of the Alpha Delta Pi sorority, Epsilon Delta chapter.
Lori was instrumental in bringing Classical Conversations, a Christian home-schooling education community of hundreds of local children benefit, to McCracken and Marshall counties as a director and teacher. She also loved serving and helping meet the needs of the disadvantaged at the Family Service Society in Paducah, KY.
Surviving are her husband of 21 years, William Chad Colburn of Calvert City, KY; son, William Lincoln Colburn of Calvert City, KY; daughters, Claire Elisabeth Colburn, Cate McKenna Colburn and Quinn Evangeline Colburn all of Calvert City, KY; father, Joseph Earnest Marcum (Susan Dawn) of Franklin, KY; and grandmother, Naomi Collins of Franklin, KY.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Karen Elizabeth (Ramsey) Marcum and grandparents, Thomas M. and Elizabeth Morgan Ramsey and Fred W. Marcum.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date. Collier Funeral Home, Benton, KY is serving the Colburn family.