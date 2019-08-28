Bowling Green - Lorie Lyn Smith, 48, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday August 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Cindy Jones Basham and the granddaughter of the late Edna Jones. Lorie was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She was the owner of Sew Crazy Monograms and was a very talented and gifted person. Lorie never met a stranger and was kind to everyone. Lorie is survived by two sons Wyatt and Morgan Harper and many loving friends. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 am.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Flowers & Gifts
Funeral Homes
OBITUARY ANNOUNCEMENTS