Bowling Green - Lorie Lyn Smith, 48, of Bowling Green entered into rest Friday August 24, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Cindy Jones Basham and the granddaughter of the late Edna Jones. Lorie was a member of Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She was the owner of Sew Crazy Monograms and was a very talented and gifted person. Lorie never met a stranger and was kind to everyone. Lorie is survived by two sons Wyatt and Morgan Harper and many loving friends. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Friday, August 30, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in the Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Friday from 9:00 - 11:00 am.