Franklin – Mrs. Lorraine Nesvarba Rhea, age 86, of Bowling Green, KY, passed away on Monday, November 21, 2022 at 2:23 AM at the Magnolia Village Care and Rehab facility in Bowling Green, KY.
Visitation will be from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday at the funeral home with burial to follow in the Restlawn Memory Gardens in Simpson Co., KY.
Lorraine was born August 3, 1936 in Franklin, KY, to the late Charlie Nesvarba and the late Rose (Burysek) Nesvarba. She was the wife of the late Donald Rhea. She was also preceded in the death by a son, Tony Rhea and 2 sisters, JoAnn Blackford and Betty Hendricks.
She is survived by a daughter-in-law, Joy Rhea of Knoxville, TN; 3 nephews, Tommy Blackford of Bowling Green, KY, Bobby Blackford of Campbellsville, KY and Danny Hendricks of Franklin, KY; 2 nieces, Brenda Moore of Edmund, OK and Juli Wade of Franklin, KY; a brother-in-law, Glenn Blackford of Russellville, KY; several other great nieces and nephews and other nieces, nephews of the Rhea family. Lorraine was a member of the Hillvue Heights Church in Bowling Green, KY. She was a homemaker and enjoyed yard sales and gardening. Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory website is www.gilbertfhonline.com. The Facebook page is Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. The obituary phone line is 270-586-8844.
