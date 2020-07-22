Bowling Green – Lorrie Ann Kersey, age 49, of Bowling Green, passed away Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 at Baptist Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. The Bowling Green Native was born Saturday, January 16th, 1971 to the late Arthur Gene and Charlotte Ann (Dossey) Kersey.
Lorrie was a former accountant for the Bowling Green Country Club. She was an alumna of Western Kentucky University with a Bachelors Degree, where she continued to be an avid fan and supporter. She was also a member of Cave Mill Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Regina Kay Lennon. Survivors include her brother, Bill Kersey (Karen); nieces and nephews, Angela Lennon, Wesley Lennon, Sam Lennon, and Shannon Lennon. Visitation will be held Saturday, July 25th, 2020 from 12:00 Noon until the funeral hour at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel. The Funeral Service for Ms. Kersey will be held Saturday, July 25th, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home with burial in Bowling Green Gardens.
Commented