Bowling Green - Lottie Mae Dawkins (Green-York) 88, passed peacefully at the Medical Center at Bowling Green.
This Warren County Native was a school crossing guard with Bowling Green Police Department for almost 20 yrs, serving at 11th Street School (Broadway Ave) & T.C. Cherry Elementary. She adored the children she protected & her Patrol Boys & Girls. In her teen years she worked at Browns Dairy as a Car Hop, and as a waitress at Woolworth.
Lottie was known as a very kind, gentle and loving person. She was a Mother to many and often to even strangers. Lottie was proud to be a citizen of Bowling Green. She loved GOD, her family & gave her whole life to them and kept an immaculate home. Her favorite things were her flowers & mowing the yard. She played Guitar, loved music, nature, collected ceramic birds and enjoyed lengthy conversations about everything with friends and family. Lottie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 yrs William "Bill" Dawkins, her Parents William R.York and Myrtle Belle Green and a sister Hattie Kate Owens. She was a member of Holy Spirit Catholic Church. Lottie is survived by her only child Pat Dawkins , a Grand Daughter, Shannon Buchanan (Zack Waggoner) a Great Grand Daughter, Kenzie Buchanan, a daughter from another mother C.Mae Kearney (Oup) and her beloved dog Tiny.
At her request, there will be no funeral or memorial service, she will be cremated. Lottie believed the time to show love, respect, and honor to a person is while they are living. You may honor her life by making a donation in her name to the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society and to show love respect & honor to all Law Enforcement Officers. Be a good citizen, love & help your neighbor. From a Beautiful soul. Lottie Mae.