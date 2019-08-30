Bowling Green - Lottis Croslin Owens Doty age 91 of Philpot, KY, formerly of Bowling Green, died Thursday August 29 at 1:13 am in Owensboro. She was born in Warren County to the late James A. and Martha Ford Croslin. Widow of Oscar Owens and Iria Doty. A member of Greenhill United Methodist Church. Retired from the Derby/Union Underwear/Fruit of the Loom.
She is survived by her niece, Dianne Cox (Bruce) Philpot, KY, nephews, Dewayne Henderson of Murray, KY, James Croslin-TN, Eugene Croslin (Judy) of Philpot, and David Croslin (Linda) of Bowling Green. Several great nieces and great nephews.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm Wednesday, with the service starting at 1:00 pm at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Bethany Community Cemetery.