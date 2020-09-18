Bowling Green - Lou Carney age 71 of Bowling Green, died peacefully surrounded by his loving family at the Medical Center on Friday. Lou was born in Nashville, TN to the late Wilbur Hugh and Mary Frances Scott Carney. He was married to the late Teresa Ann Brewer Carney.
Lou was a self employed Transmission Tech. He loved restoring and messing with anything old and cross stitching and an avid NASCAR fan.
He is survived by his children, Chris Carney (Eva) of San Angelo, Texas, Ben Carney (Crystal) of Bowling Green, Julie Jensen (Dan) of San Angelo, Texas, Secely Willoughby (Thomas) of Bowling Green, Kevin Ballentine of Bowling Green. Grandchildren, Heather Monique Carney, Aaron Christopher Louis Carney, Benjamin Scott Carney, Amber Bianca Carney, Rachel Camille Carney, Karlee AnJewelia Blurton, Benjamin Howard Carney Jr., Chase Alan Sowell, Brooklynn D. Fayth Carney, Louis James Jensen, Olivia Ann Ballentine and Charles Micheal Ballentine. Great grandchildren, Harley aka Lawson Carney, Trip and Blaise Blurton, and Everly Grace Carney. Sisters, Louise Etheridge and Sue Curran. Several nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. Lou will be missed by his family and countless friends.
A private memorial service will be held. Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel.