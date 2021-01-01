Bowling Green - Lou Stahl White, 86, of Bowling Green, KY was born October 12, 1934 in Warren County, Ky, and died at home surrounded by her loving family on December 30, 2020 in Bowling Green, KY. Ms. White is survived by her son, Lewis White (Brenda) of Oakland, KY; three grandchildren, Josh Brock and Leslie Brock of Bowling Green, KY, and Joseph White, of Meridian, MS; 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandchild and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Clayburn Archie Stahl and Nancy Staggner Stahl; four brothers, Archie Stahl, Dale Stahl, Bruce Stahl, and Donald Stahl; her daughter, Linda Thompson, and her son, Gary Wayne White.
Lou worked at raising her children and as an administrative assistant for Jackson Iron and Metal in Mississippi and then for the Dean of Students at WKU. She loved her family and was meticulous in her work. She was a member of the Rockfield Methodist Church.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Lane) with arrangements. Visitation at the Cone Funeral Chapel has been scheduled for Monday January 4, 2021 from 4 PM to 6 PM with the Funeral Service to follow.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Rockfield Methodist Church.