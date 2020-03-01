Bowing Green - Louie Randall Johnson, 93, of Bowling Green passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29th surrounded by his children.
Louie was an Army veteran in World War II and served in Japan. He was a graduate of Bowling Green Business University and retired from GMAC.
Louie is survived by his two children John C. Johnson and Jenny Greer; and five grandchildren Austin Greer, Zach Greer, Casey Greer, Scott Johnson and Kyle Johnson.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for the care and compassion extended to Louie in his final days. A Memorial Service will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
