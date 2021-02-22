Bowling Green – Louis H. Shelton, 95, of Bowling Green passed away, February 20, 2021 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. The Louisville, KY native is a son to the late Joseph Shelton, Jr. and Carrie Talley Shelton. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Glen Richard Shelton; sister, Martha Shelton Mercer; brother, Joseph Eugene Shelton III; a daughter-in-law, Mary Anne Kerr Shelton. Louis Shelton was born in 1925, fought in WWII in France and Germany, again in Korea, and then became the assistant military attaché to Greece before retiring in 1968. He went on to run the model cities program for several cities, and along with his father-in-law, raised beef cattle in retirement. He enjoyed sailing, golfing, and genealogical research of the Sheltons in his spare time. He was a published author. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leta Shelton; one son, Paul Shelton (Sharyl); two daughters, Joan Shelton Norris, and Laura Shelton Hicks (Larry); daughter-in-law, Monica Harris Shelton; seven grandchildren, Joseph Norris, Paul Shelton, Jr., Lee Anne Lequick, Sarah Shelton, Anna Shelton, Robert Hicks, and Matthew Hicks; five great-grandchildren, Ben, Reilly, Alton, Leah, and Shiloh; several nieces and nephews; grandnephew, Eric Derr (Brenda); one great grandniece, Elizabeth Derr. There will be a private memorial service at a later date. Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home have been entrusted with the arrangements.
