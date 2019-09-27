Bowling Green - Louise "Bruce" Thurman, age 97, passed away Friday September 27, 2019 at the Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Ky. The Batesville, MS native was the daughter of the late John Calvin and Lucille Todd Broome and wife of the late Harry W. Thurman. She was preceded in death by two brothers John Broome Jr and Robert Broome (Dot). Louise was a member of Christ United Methodist Church, Dorsey Sunday School Class, and Order of the Eastern Star. She loved counted cross stitch and was a wonderful and loving "MeMe" to all of her precious grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Sharon Pfeiffer (late Jerry) and Stephanie Brown (Stanley); grandchildren Todd Thornbury (Karen), Kelly Williams (Kevin), Cary Brown (Sevrine), and Scott Pfeiffer; 8 Great-Grandchildren; 3 Great-Great Grandchildren; sisters Edna Scott (late husband Bob) and Nell Baker (Bobby); sister-in-law Betty Broome; special caregiver Donna Young; and several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, September 30, 2019 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 pm Sunday, September 29, 2019 and 9 to 11 am Monday, September 30, 2019 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky and Christ United Methodist Church.
