Bowling Green – Louise Johnson Cannon McDowell, 75, of Bowling Green passed away December 6, 2020 at Skyline Medical Center in Nashville. The Bowling Green native was born February 23, 1945 to the late James Leslie and Nancy Staten Johnson. Louise was a seamstress at Union Underwear for 17 1/2 years, a private duty caregiver, and a Tupperware consultant. She was a member of Southside Baptist Church. Survivors include her son, Mike Alan Johnson of Rockfield; granddaughter, Jessica Ann Johnson Butler (Logan) of Monticello; great-grandson, Beau Butler; siblings, Donald Martin of Indiana, Paul Martin (Marilyn) of Rockfield, Helen Johnson of Bowling Green, and Frances Johnson (Joe) of Bowling Green; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, cousins, and special friends. All services will be private with burial at Mt. Lebanon Presbyterian Church Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Lottie Moon Mission Offering (https://www.imb.org/give).
The J.C. Kirby & Son Broadway Chapel has been entrusted with arrangements.