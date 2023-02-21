Boynton Beach – Louise Davies Hanes passed away peacefully on February 17th, 2023, in Boynton Beach, FL. Lou was born in 1935 to Lena Rogers Davies and G.D. Davies in Frankfort, KY.
She graduated from Katherine Gibbs School in New York City. She spent the majority of her life in Bowling Green, KY. She was an avid fan, she could be seen cheering the WKU basketball or football teams.
Lou was self-employed as an interior decorator. She loved meeting people and working closely with individuals. When Lou wasn’t working, or being a mother she was on the golf course as often as possible.
She is survived by her 3 daughters with Rhea P. Lazarus, Mary Katherine Lazarus, Amy Lazarus Coleman, and Mary Jo Lazarus, and 4 grandchildren, Katherine Coleman, Christine Coleman, Graham Rich, Harrison Rich, 5 great grandchildren, her 2 nieces Ashley Randle Averell, Holly Randle Polling and nephew, Ted Randle. She is also survived by her 4 step children through her marriage with John P. Hanes, and 15 grandchildren.
We are grateful to the family of John P. Hanes for all the love and kindness they have shown our sweet precious mother over the years. A private ceremony will be held in Palm Beach, FL for family members.
