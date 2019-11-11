Bowling Green - Louise Kinslow Lawrence, 88 of Bowling Green died Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Signature Health Care.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Joe and Beulah Moss Kinslow and is preceded in death by a son, Charles H. Lawrence and a brother, Howard Kinslow. She was a homemaker and a bookkeeper for Lawrence Tile Company and a member of Lost River Church of Christ.
Her survivors include her two daughters, Brenda Basham (Richard) and Sandra Jean Bryant; one son, Paul W. Lawrence (Cindy); eight grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Bowling Green Gardens. Visitation 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and 9-11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.