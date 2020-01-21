Hopkinsville - Louise Ranger Bolin, 90, of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Hopkinsville, KY died at 11:05 p.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Hospice House of Southern Kentucky in Bowling Green, KY.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home with her cousin, Jim Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral hour on Thursday. Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
A native of Battle Creek, Michigan she was born December 8, 1929 the daughter of the late Harold and Bernice Ranger. She was a homemaker and a member of the Methodist Faith.
She was preceded in death by her husband: Frank F. Bolin; her brothers: Paul Ranger, Dale Ranger, and Earl Ranger; and her sister: Thelma Britton.
Survivors include her children: Beth Bolin (Jim) Schaeffer of Bowling Green, KY, Sue Bolin (Sam) Gardiner of Lexington, KY, and Paul (Pam) Bolin of Franklin, TN; and her six grandchildren: Kate Gardiner, Lauren Gardiner, Sara Beth Bolin, Julia Bolin, Anna Bolin, and Grace Schaeffer.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Easterseals of West Kentucky, Attn: Online Giving Coordinator, 801 N. 29th Street, Paducah, KY 42001 or the Giver's Favorite Charity.
