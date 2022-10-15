Bowling Green - LouLou Areephanthu, age 80, of Bowling Green passed away Saturday, October 15, 2022 at The Medical Center of Bowling Green. Loulou was originally from Luxor, Egypt and was born Tuesday, January 13, 1942 to the late Rizk Wannas and Labibba Matta.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Boonsong Areephanthu, Ph.D. Loulou and her husband, Boonsong, immigrated to Bowling Green, Kentucky in 1976 with their children. Since then, Bowling Green has been considered their home. She was a parishioner of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Loulou was known for her infectious personality and her kind and giving nature. Loulou's passion was her family and she enjoyed cooking both cultural and American foods. She lived life with deep commitment and devotion to her faith.
She is survived by her sons, Abraham Areephanthu, M.D., and Christopher James Areephanthu, M.D.; her daughters, Hannah Forbes and Noha Areephanthu West; her grandchildren, Lila Areephanthu, Gina Sterling, Rumi Areephanthu. Sebastian Lester, Austin Forbes, Alexandria West, and Amelia West.
Visitation will be Tuesday, October 18, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Funeral Mass will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at the church with burial to follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery beside her late husband. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
