Bowling Green – Louvetta Basham, 73 of Bowling Green died Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Medical Center. The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Frank Boyd and Dorothy Norris Boyd. Louvetta was a homemaker and a member of Glendale Baptist Church.
Her survivors include her son, Billy Joe Basham(Erica); two grandchildren, Giovanni Basham and Estella Basham; two brothers, Youree Boyd and Perry Boyd; two nephews, Youree Wayne Boyd, Jr. (Michele) and Jesse Boyd. Several great nieces and nephews and one great great nephew.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Mt Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.