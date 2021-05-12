Morgantown - Lowell Dwight "Whitey" Glass, 73 of Morgantown, KY passed away Monday, May 10, 2021 after a courageously fought battle with cancer. Lowell was born February 18, 1948 in Huntsville, Kentucky to the late J.W. and Lucille Brown Glass. He was a member of Huntsville Missionary Baptist Church and United States Army Veteran from 1968 - 1970 serving in the Panama Canal Zone. Following his Army services, he attended BG Trade School and became a life-long certified welder. He retired as owner and operator of Glass Welding. Lowell loved his family, fox hunting and spending deer and turkey seasons on Neely's Hill. Other than his parents he is preceded in death my his father and mother in law Herold John and Nell Harrison and one sister in law Brenda Glass.
Lowell Dwight "Whitey" Glass is survived by his wife of 53 years Patty Harrison Glass; one daughter Lori Kay Gary husband Mike; one son Jonathan Glass wife Melissa; four granddaughters Kaylyn McKinney husband Nathan, Kassidy Cardwell, Lily & Gracyn Glass; two great grandchildren Hadlee & Lane McKinney all of Morgantown, KY; one brother Steve Glass of Russellville, KY; one sister Teresa Pendley husband Alan of Morgantown, KY; one sister in law Jill Woodrome of Bowling Green, KY and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Funeral services will be held at the Jones Funeral Chapel Saturday May 15, 2021 at 11:00am with Lance Lockhart conducting the service. Burial will be held in the Huntsville Methodist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday May 14, 2021 from 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm and Saturday 9:00am until funeral service at 11:00am at the Jones Funeral Chapel. Memorial Contributions may be made to New Beginnings Therapeutic Riding 600 B Bill Ferguson Rd. Bowling Green, KY 42101, Horseback riding lessons for individuals with behavior, emotional, mental and physical disabilities where Kassidy Cardwell volunteers or Butler County Happy Feet C/O. Family Resource Center P.O. Box 728 Morgantown, Ky 42261, A program providing shoes for Butler County children coordinated by Melissa Glass. Please share any photos, memories, condolences or light a candle in memory of Lowell at www.jonesfuneralchapel.com. Jones Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Lowell "Whitey" Glass.