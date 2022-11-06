Bowling Green — Loyd Wayne "Pete" Moran age 93 of Bowling Green, passed away Thursday at the Medical Center. Pete was born in Logan County to the late Joseph William and Louella Forshee Moran.
He was the husband of the late Dollene McGinnis Moran. He is preceded in death by his sisters, Evelyn, Roberta Sue, brothers, Marvin J., Doris Guy, J W, Kenneth, Bobby, and Billy. Pete retired from Western Kentucky University as roofing supervisor and also retired from Geoghegan Roofing. He served in the United States Army during Korean War. He was a Deacon and dedicated member of the Highland Baptist Church.
Pete is survived by his children, Connie Rebecca Brindley (Larry Dale ) and David Wayne Moran ( Teresa Lynn ) both of Bowling Green. A brother, Raymond Jackie Moran (Mary ) of Brownsville. Grandchildren Denise Belk (Buddy) and Larry Jason Brindley (Kristen), Heather Michelle Rossi (Tony) and Megan Brindley all of Bowling Green. Great Grandchildren, Brandon Belk, Dillon Belk, Brooklyn Belk. Joseph Rossi, Ian Rossi. Great Great Grandchildren, Trace, John Carter, Payson, Briggs, Leeland Baby Rossi due in February 2023.. Several beloved nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm Monday and after 9:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel. Funeral service will be at 10:00 am Tuesday at the J.C. Kirby and Son Broadway Chapel, with burial to follow in the Highland Baptist Church Cemetery.
