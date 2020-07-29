Bowling Green - Lucille Berkley, 96 of Bowling Green, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at her residence.
The Bowling Green native was the daughter of the late Buell Hester Flood and Flora Phoebe Willis Flood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Hamilton Berkley, a brother, Edwin Warren Flood and infant grandson, A.J. Martin.
Mrs. Berkley was a homemaker and member of Faith United Methodist Church (formerly Kerr Memorial) and United Methodist Women.
Survivors include two daughters, Dianne Martin (John) and Carolyn Elamon (Leon); three grandchildren, Earl S. Wood (Lori), Dillon Godolphin (Amy) and Cole Martin; one great grandchild, Gabriel Wood; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:30 pm to 3:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020 at Faith United Methodist Church. Services are scheduled for 3:00 pm, Sunday at Faith United Methodist Church with burial in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Arrangements are under the direction of Johnson-Vaughn-Phelps Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, Bowling Green, KY 42101.