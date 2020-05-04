Russellville - Lucille Long Bush, age 99, entered into rest on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Mrs. Bush was the daughter of Amon M. and Alma (Britt) Long, a gift to life on May 31, 1920. Mrs. Bush is preceded in death by her husband Robert James Bush and was the oldest of 7 children preceded in death by her six siblings, three brothers; Jesse Long, Frank Long and Bill Long and three sisters; Ruth Craft, Cori Diskin and Irene Elamon, a great grandson Ryan Boles, a grandson Thomas Soyars and two son-in-laws Mike Wilborn and David Soyars.
Mrs. Bush was active in her faith at the Second Baptist Church in Russellville. Her love, faithfulness, compassion and thoughtfulness of others gave her a life time opportunity to acquire so many wonderful friends. As a young widow she embellished the opportunity of serving her great skills of cooking at the Boy Scout Camp, Sacred Heart School and with retirement at the Russellville Independent High School Cafeteria. Her life aspiration of raising her five children, two daughters Barbara Soyars and Katherine Wilborn both of Fletcher, NC, and Jayne Freeman of Bowling Green and two sons Wayne Bush (Pat) and Jay Bush (Barbara) both of Bowling Green. Many grandchildren, great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Bush will live on through her children and their families and all the people's lives she touched with her warm smiles and so many wonderful memories she blessed along the way.
Private Graveside services for Lucille Long Bush will be conducted with Bro. Ron Wells officiating at the New Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Young Funeral Home Russellville Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky, 5872 Scottsville Road, Bowling Green, KY 42104, New Friendship Baptist Church, 5030 Friendship Road, Auburn, KY 42206 or Second Baptist Church, 401 East Second Street, Russellville, KY 42276.
