Bowling Green - Lucille Daniel Rippy, age 89, passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at the Medical Center of Bowling Green.
The Warren County native was born April 10, 1932 to the late Arthur and Eva (Thorton) Daniel.
Lucille was retired from Union Underwear, was a wonderful cook, loved the beach, and genuinely loved her family, especially all of her grandchildren, and always made people feel welcome and comfortable in her home.
She was a longtime member of Glendale Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 29 years, Eugene Duckett Rippy, whom she wed on June 26, 1951, her daughter, Tyra Jo Durbin, her grandsons, Ryan Durbin and Derek Mitchell, and brothers, Glen Daniel and Gary David Daniel.
Her Memories will be cherished by her children; Melissa Willford, Becky Mitchell (Dewey) and Chris Rippy (Cherri), grandchildren, Seth Taylor, Carly and Amber; eleven great-grandchildren, a sister, Evelyn White, sisters-in-law, Jeannie Daniel and JoAnna Daniel, and a son-in-law, Pat Durbin.
Mrs. Rippy's Funeral Service will be held 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel, with burial to follow in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation at the funeral home will be Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 PM and Tuesday from 9:00 until 10:00 AM.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Glendale Baptist Church.