Bowling Green - Lucille Warnell Lindsey, 92 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at the Hospice House on May 1, 2020. There will be a memorial service at 2 p.m., Saturday, October 17 at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with a visitation from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home. Mask are required inside the funeral home.