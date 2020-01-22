Bowling Green - Lucille Reeder, 82, of Bowling Green passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Tristar Greenview Hospital. The Scottsville native was a daughter of the late Buford and Lucy Mae Jones.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Odell Reeder, two sisters, Bessie Carter and Willie B. Casada; two brothers, Charles Jones and Elmer Jones. Her survivors include two daughters, Karen Litten and Debbie Klineline (Dennis); 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be Friday, January 24, at 2:00 pm at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, January 24, from 10:00 am until time of the funeral. Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society.
