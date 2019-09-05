Bowling Green - Lucy Tuggle Catlett, 81, of Bowling Green, KY and formerly of Hopkinsville died at 11:42 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at The Medical Center at Bowling Green.
Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, 2019 at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the service hour.
A native of Trigg County, Kentucky she was born April 1, 1938 the daughter of the late Boyd Winston Tuggle and Martha Elizabeth Blane Tuggle. She was a realtor and a member of Broadway United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Taylor Catlett.
Survivors include her daughter: Elizabeth Blane Mattison of Bowling Green, KY; her son: Stephen Charles (Paula Farmer) Mattison of Bowling Green, KY; and her grandchildren: Sarah Elizabeth Mattison, Winston Reed Mattison, and Clayton Scott Mattison.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Broadway United Methodist Church of Bowling Green, KY.