Bowling Green – Ludean Duckett, 83, of Bowling Green died Thursday, April 16, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
The Warren County native was a daughter of the late Ekla Amos and Lana Meadows Johnson. Ludean was preceded in death by her husbands, David Brown Davis and James Duckett. She is preceded in death by a daughter, Martha Lou Phelps and a daughter-in-law, Lisa Davis; one brother, Bert Amos Johnson, two sisters, Ava Gravil and Lucy Kinser. She was a retired employee of Fruit of Loom, a member of Richardsville Church of Christ and was active in the Richardsville Community Center.
Her survivors include her daughter, Lynne Sanders (Bill); her son, Stephan Brown Davis (Mikayla); seven grandchildren, David Phelps (Jennie), Bobby Phelps (Valeria), Derrick Sanders (Courtland), Stephanie Sanders, Michael Davis, Tracy Loveall (Steve) and Katie Colter (Daniel), several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Ludean deserves a beautiful tribute. However, during these uncertain times a private family service will be held at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hardyandsonfuneralhomes.com.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Richardsville Church of Christ % Monty Lawrence, 386 North Campbell Rd., Bowling Green, KY 42101
