Bowling Green - Lula Rachel Brumit Osborne, age 92, passed away Friday August 27, 2021 at the Hospice House in Bowling Green, KY. The Scottsville, KY native was the daughter of the late Willie Brumit and Minnie Johnson Brumit and wife of the late John D Osborne, she was also preceded in death by a brother, Alton Brumit and a sister, Winnie Palmer.
Mrs. Osborne was a long-time member of the Rocky Springs Baptist Church; she was saved as a young girl in Allen County. She loved to quilt and to travel. She is survived by two children, Gary Osborne (Janice) and Marsha Davis, four grandchildren, Jason Osborne (Brianne), Keela Skaggs (Nick), Michael Davis and Derrick Davis (Meagan), eight great-grandchildren, Gavin, Blaire, Ivy, Tinsley, Oaklee, Victoria, Mason and Rhett, one sister, Dot Childress and one brother, Carlie Brumit (Virginia E.).
Visitation will be Saturday September 4, 2021 from 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM at the Rocky Springs Baptist Church with Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 PM. Burial will be in the Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hospice of Southern Kentucky.