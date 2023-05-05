BOWLING GREEN – Luther “Ed” Edward Blair, 85, of Bowling Green entered his heavenly home on Thursday, May 4, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was a son of the late Cecil Grissom and Hazel Wooldridge Blair of Columbia, KY, and preceded in death by his brother, Fred Allen Blair and sister, Ann Blair Ballas. He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Vernita Harvey Blair, and their six children: Theresa Blair Davis (Harvey), Carolyn Blair Tarrence (Steve), Lisa Blair-Poe, Edward Alan Blair (Tina), Jimmy Blair, Dawn Blair-Cherry (Lucas), their 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, his two sisters, Joyce Flatt of Somerset and Billie Stecker (Chuck) of Littleton, Colorado, sister-in-law Gayle Blair of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.