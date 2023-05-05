BOWLING GREEN – Luther “Ed” Edward Blair, 85, of Bowling Green entered his heavenly home on Thursday, May 4, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Ed was a son of the late Cecil Grissom and Hazel Wooldridge Blair of Columbia, KY, and preceded in death by his brother, Fred Allen Blair and sister, Ann Blair Ballas. He is survived by his wife of over 66 years, Vernita Harvey Blair, and their six children: Theresa Blair Davis (Harvey), Carolyn Blair Tarrence (Steve), Lisa Blair-Poe, Edward Alan Blair (Tina), Jimmy Blair, Dawn Blair-Cherry (Lucas), their 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, his two sisters, Joyce Flatt of Somerset and Billie Stecker (Chuck) of Littleton, Colorado, sister-in-law Gayle Blair of Columbia and several nieces and nephews.
Ed loved the Lord, avidly studied His Word, and committed his life to His service.
His passionate singing to the Father above was a beautiful and cherished occasion among his brothers and sisters in Christ. He served as an Elder, Adult Sunday School Teacher, and Worship Leader at Mt. Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church for over 60 years. Ed was an active and committed member of Gideons International for over 20 years, and a member of the F&AM Masonic Lodge as a mason for 55 years.
Ed was an Accountant by profession, worked at Firestone Textiles, Auburn Hosiery Mills, Combined Insurance and Co-Owner of Premier Graphics. He studied at Lindsey Wilson College, The University of Akron, and Western Kentucky University to obtain his Bachelor and Masters degrees. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be 1-8 p.m. Sunday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with Mason Service at 7 p.m. There will be visitation from 9-11 a.m. Monday at Mt. Olivet Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Expressions of sympathy may be made to Gideons International North Camp or Hospice of Southern Kentucky.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.