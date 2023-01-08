Bowling Green – Around 7 pm on Thursday, November 4, 2022, the world became a little dimmer as a great light went out. Lybia Sophia Meyer, affectionately known as “Cookie” to her friends and “Nana” to her favorite people, passed away peacefully at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee surrounded by her loving family.
Lybia was born on January 11, 1944, in Brooklyn, New York to Michael and Isabel Ramos. She grew up in New York, where she attended WelfareIsland Nursing School. Her travels led her to Bowling Green, Kentucky, where she worked various jobs until retiring from Lowe’s after 20-plus years. Upon retirement she became a full-time “Nana.”
Cookie never met a stranger. She opened her heart and home to everyone. Her generous nature shown brightly to many, especially during the holidays. If you knew her, you were blessed.
Her family was her entire world, particularly her five grandchildren. Lybia is survived by her husband, Tim Meyer of Bowling Green, KY; her son Michael Orefice and daughter-in-law Shirley of Brentwood Tennessee; her son Nicholas Orefice and daughter-in-law Yvonne o fNolensville, TN.; five grandchildren: Isabella, Nicholas, Max, Jake, and Mia; her brother-in-law, Gino Sansonetti of Italy; her niece,Sabrina Sansonetti Nero and her husband Michael Nero, along with their two children Giovanna & Nico of Bowling Green,KY; several”nieces” and “nephews” and cousins; and her faithful dog companion Stu.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Mike and Isabel Ramos; brother Elmo Bardeguez; sisters Eileen Hanley, Sari Marangos; and Sister-in-law Mary Ann Sansonetti.
Cookie wanted to be fondly remembered and celebrated by those who she left behind. Her wishes were to be cremated and no funeral, but a big party in her honor. There are plans for a day of remembrance soon.
However, no official date has been set for this time. In the meantime, raise a glass of wine in her honor. Make sure to add a few ice cubes as this was her favorite way to drink it, and do not forget “There’s no crying in baseball!”
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 14 at Crossland Community Church with visitation from 9 a.m. until service time. Inurnment will take place following the service at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Bowling Green Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may take the form of contributions to Crossland Community Church, Bowling Green. KY where she was a member.
