Bowling Green – Lydia “Ann” (Craighead) Lancaster, 73, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022. She was born in Bowling Green, KY on November 10, 1949 to the late James and Lena (Manley) Craighead.
Ann was preceded in death by a brother Gerald Craighead.
Ann worked at Greenwood Nursing & Rehab for over 20 years. She loved sewing and making Christmas crafts for friends & family.
Ann was a dedicated member of the Rocky Springs Baptist Church. She was a devoted Pastor’s wife for many years and will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Ann is survived by her husband Tom Lancaster, 3 daughters; Laura Jean Lancaster, Robbie Jane Neighbors (Scott) and Jamie Ann Lancaster, 5 grandchildren; Preston, Austin (Brittany) & Kara Massey, Ryan & Tyler Neighbors, a great granddaughter Annie Massey and her brother Darrell Craighead.
Funeral services will be 12:00 PM Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Rocky Springs Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4:00 – 8:00 PM at J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with an Eastern Star service to be held at 7:30 PM.
Visitation Friday will be from 10:00 AM until the time of the service at Rocky Springs Baptist Church.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Pleasant Point Outreach Center Benevolent Fund, 13170 North Hwy 421, Manchester, KY 40962.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Our obituaries are placed exclusively by funeral home directors through memoriams.com. Please contact the funeral home making arrangements to place an obituary in the Daily News.
Obituaries are paid content and therefore are published as received.