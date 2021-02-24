Bowling Green - Lyman Gilbert Castro, 66, of Bowling Green, KY, was born December 18, 1954 in Belize City, Belize. He departed this life at The Medical Center at Bowling Green on Friday, February 19, 2021.
He is preceded in death by his parents: Clemente Castro and Felipa A. Davis of Belize; a son: Jamarri Tarver; a brother: Raymond Castro; and a sister: Rosenda Hayward.
Lyman is survived by his wife: Marie Forte; his sons: Gilbert Lyman Castro, Jr., and Carlos Castro of CA; his daughter, April Castro of Bowling Green; a stepson: Dustin Forte; and three grandsons: Tyler Anthony Castro, Nicholas Avery Moon Castro, and Jasper Moon Castro. Other survivors include his sisters and brothers: Rose Castro, Betty Castro, Adam Neal, and Ernest Castro.
Mr. Castro was a passionate cook having worked as a Sous-chef in Las Vegas and for Waffle House and Olive Garden in Bowling Green. He loved preparing meals for family and friends.
A walk through visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m., at Cone Funeral Home (1510 Campbell Ln) in Bowling Green on Friday, February 26, 2021.