Hendersonville, TN – Lynn Travis Hargis, Lynn Hargis Moody, 1947-2021 College High School Graduation Photo 1966. Nickname in High School “Bat”. “You may only see her reflection now as it clings to dew drops that sparkle and tremble in the early morning sun and you may see torn areas in the webs of spiders where she’s adorned her wings with gossamer.” Dr. Rev. Henry Clay Morrison, President of Asbury College, Lynn’s Great Grandfather “Although we may mourn the darkness and loneliness when a bright star burns out in the heavens and contemplate what might have been, we are soon resigned to accept God’s will. Still, to satisfy our temporal grief we sometimes look to the great poets. We wonder if Shakespeare’s heart was broken by the passing of someone exactly like Lynn when he wrote the words “It is better to have loved and lost than never to have loved before.” It’s said that people go their whole lives without their life story being written. Lynn’s was written as it was lived. Lynn was Love and Love was Lynn. If she knew you, she loved you and she didn’t require that you loved her first or the most. She loved God. Pontius Pilate found himself in an untenable position when he asked “What am I to do with this man Jesus?” Lynn answered that question at a young age and continued to answer it her entire life. Like everyone, she had faults and sins, but they were as dust in the wind in comparison to the love she shared to everyone about Jesus. Lynn was born in Louisville KY and lived there until she was two years old. She lived in Bowling Green KY until 1986. Lynn married Gary Moody in 1967 (54 yrs in April) and immediately changed his name to Gar. Gar joined Cloud Concrete company based in Lexington and they moved there in 1986. In 1988 they moved back to Bowling Green to move the Cloud Concrete Plant located there to Nashville TN. They relocated in Hendersonville TN and have lived there since. She belonged to organizations and charities too numerous to mention. Lynn attended Warren County Elementary School, Western KY Training school (College High School), and Western KY University Nursing School. She was an excellent student. Lynn taught her husband, children, and grandchildren how to live, give, and how to love others. She taught them how to serve. She was amazing. She was an artist which included paintings and jewelry. She was a counselor for women who needed her help and needed her to share her experience. She was a mentor and a sounding board. In recent years she became a professional errand runner. She helped everyone in her family by organizing, prioritizing, and getting things done that would allow them to work longer, go to kid’s sporting events, and simplify their lives. Her dreams were simple. To be a good wife, mother, grandmother, friend and Christian. She succeeded. She was so witty and fun. She would surprise new sons in laws by eating something off their plate. She loved family dinners and almost anything was up for discussion even if it was on her. Her love, her life, her courageous heart was always exciting and fun. Her peace was genuine and her passion for life was incomparable. We will miss her and her spirit for the rest of our lives. Visitation will be on Tuesday, February 23, from 10 am – 1 pm, in the Community Church sanctuary, 381 West Main Street, Hendersonville, TN, 37075, Phone: (615) 826-0042, Fax: (615) 826-0045. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00PM in the sanctuary, and a link for streaming will also be provided for those who are unable to attend. Covid Safety precautions will be in place. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations in Lynn’s memory be made to the ministry of FreshStart Resources. https://freshstartresources.org/ Please join us for a Celebration of her Life Funeral arrangements by Austin & Bell Funeral Home, 104 Sanders Ferry Rd., Hendersonville, TN 37075 (615) 822-4442.
