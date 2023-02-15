Bowling Green - Mabel Meredith Wood, born September 1, 1933, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023. She was 89 years of age.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Roy and Ada Meredith, and her sister, Irene Sturtevant. Mabel's life exemplifies resilience and unconditional love. Her faith carried her through the rockiest of trials and paved the way for her ability to love without caution and smile without fear. She was the cornerstone of her family upon which a legacy of her strength and compassion were built. While the lives that she touched will vastly miss her presence, we know that today, she celebrates with her Savior, free of pain and burdens. Mabel is survived by four sisters, Mildred Stice, Wanda Wilson (Dean), Stella Miller, and Bea Schroeter; four daughters, Vickie King (Dan), Jenny Wood, Robin Allen (Scott), and Reita Cottrell (Ronnie); nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and three great great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Friday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
