Bowling Green,Kentucky - Mrs. Mabel O. Wilson-Christian age 84 of Harvest, Alabama and a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Visitation – 10:00 AM-11:55 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center St., Bowling Green, KY. Services – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Interment – Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com