Bowling Green,Kentucky - Mrs. Mabel O. Wilson-Christian age 84 of Harvest, Alabama and a native of Bowling Green, Kentucky. Entered into rest on Wednesday, October 2, 2019. Visitation - 10:00AM-12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. 201 Center, Bowling Green, KY. Services - 12:00 Noon on Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Burnam & Son Mortuary, Inc. Interment-Fairview Cemetery, Bowling Green, KY. www.burnamandsonmortuary.com