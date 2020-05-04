Bowling Green - Mabel Virginia Hays Elrod, age 97, of Bowling Green passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at her home with family by her side. She was born July 1, 1922 in Claypool, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Herschel Goodnight Hays and Verda Elizabeth Hays.
Mabel attended Alvaton High School and graduated in 1941 as Valedictorian. She was a member of the Church of Christ and was baptized at the age of 12 at the Twelfth Street Church. Her employment was for 62 years, working at Union Underwear as a seamstress, examiner for 40 years, and Bowling Green City Schools for 22 years mainly at McNeil Elementary School in the cafeteria, known as the "milkshake lady." Retiring in 2010 at the age of 87, she always talked of missing the children at school. She loved growing beautiful roses and raising a garden, especially tomatoes, and sold them to local restaurants. She was a wonderful cook and shared many special memories with her family, with homemade banana ice cream throughout the year and homemade jam cake at Christmas. She was loved and admired by all and was known for her kindness, hard work, and dedication. She loved being with her daughters and her entire family and was truly a special lady.
She was preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Virginia Ann Elrod Moore; great-granddaughter, Virginia "Ginny" Gipson; sons-in-law, Joseph Bruce Ballard and William E. Moore; Brother, Clarence Morgan Hays; sister-in-law, Louise Hays; nephews, Eddie and Richard Hays; and friend James C. Rose. She was a beloved, precious, and loving Mama, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Great-Great Grandmother, and was proud of her "Five Generation" legacy. She will surely be missed and will forever be in our hearts.
Mabel is survived by a daughter Judy Kay Elrod Ballard of Bowling Green; grandchildren, James Brent Ballard (Joanna) of Bowling Green, Jana Karol Ballard (Carlos Rivera) of New York, Justin Bryant Ballard (Aki) of New York, Lisa Moore Vaughn (Chuck) of Bowling Green; step-grandson, Kevin Moore; great-grandchildren, Gavin Joseph Ballard, Logan James Ballard, Anna Grace Ballard, Rachel Bunch of Bowling Green; Miles Joseph Rivera of New York, Rebecca Whaley (Chad) of Florida; step-great grandchildren, Josh, Caleb, Zachary, and Cullen Moore; great-great grandchildren, Breleigh and Brenna Whaley of Florida; niece, Peggy Fawcett (Mike) and nephew, Dennis Hays (Barb); cousins, other family members, and many friends.
A private family service will be held May 6, 2020 with burial to follow in Fairview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel.
