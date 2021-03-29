Bowling Green – Mable Frances Newman, 88, of Bowling Green, passed peacefully on March 28, 2021, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born October 6, 1932 in Tompkinsville, KY. She was the daughter of the late Herman G. Pennington and Grace M. Pennington. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Mellanie Newman Wheeler; a sister, Lovie Chandler; and a great-granddaughter, Annie Grimes. She had a beautiful, caring and sincere personality that was loved by all that knew her. She loved life and being around people. Mable was a hard worker for the biggest part of her life. She began her career at Pushin’s Department Store and later worked at National Furniture Store, Cutler Hammer, Love More Jewelers and retired from Wanda’s Jewelers at the age of 80. She made many long-lasting friends along the way and cherished them dearly. She was a devoted Christian of Twelfth Street Church of Christ, which later became Lost River Church of Christ. She loved the Lord and all her church family. Most of all, she loved her family and spending time with them. She leaves a legacy of love, kindness, hard work, and “Best Cook Ever.” A job well done “Nennie Mable.” Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 1 at Johnson Vaughn Phelps Funeral Home with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 1 at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Newman; two sons, Joey Violette (Shelia) of Bowling Green, Stephen Newman (Kim) of Franklin, TN; a daughter, Kathy Pruett (Randy) of Bowling Green; six grandchildren, Joanna Ballard, Nicole Grimes, Kelly Violette, Blake Pruett, Ryan Wheeler and Erin Wheeler; six great-grandchildren, Gavin Ballard, Logan Ballard, Anna Grace Ballard, Garrett Grimes, Emi Grimes, Lainey Grimes; several beloved nieces and nephews; a brother-in-law, Dan Newman; and a sister-in-law, Sharon Turner. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in honor of Annie Grimes to Cure SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy), 925 Busse Rd., Elk Grove Village, IL 60007.
