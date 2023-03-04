Bowling Green – Mac Jones, 94 of Bowling Green passed peacefully at his residence surrounded by his family on Thursday, March 2, 2023. The Warren County native was born on March 2, 1929 to the late Elbert Porter “E.P.” Jones and Bessie Manco Jones.
He was preceded in death by a grandchild, Joey; four brothers, Marvin, Junior, Raymond and Archie and one sister, Pansey. He was an Elder of 35 years at Penns Chapel Church of Christ. Mac was employed over his lifetime at various businesses.
His loving memory will be cherished by his wife of 74 years, Louise Franklin Jones; his children, Randall Jones (Linda), Johnnie Jones (Teresa), Donnie Jones (Stacey) and Denise Johnson (Marty); eight grandchildren, Shannon, Samantha, Zach, Chris, Jennifer, Heidi and Dylan; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Hardy & Son Funeral Home, Bowling Green Chapel with burial in Penns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be 10a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
