Bowling Green - MacDonald "Mickey" Spidel, 90, of Bowling Green, KY, went peacefully home to Jesus on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Lawrence County, IL on Feb. 23, 1929 to the late Raymond McClain "Max" and Ruth Ellen (Breen) Spidel.
He is survived by his wife of over 69 years, Judy (Chappell) Spidel, their four children Vicky (David) Garvin of Allegan, MI; Scott (Judy) Spidel of Bowling Green, KY; Diane (Ed) Lewis of Edinboro, PA; and Brenda (Steve) Laws of Murfreesboro, TN; 9 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sister, Everrene Reish, and a special cousin, Ray Spidel, who was like a brother.
He moved to Allegan, MI when he was 8 years old and was a 1946 graduate of Allegan County High School where he was inducted into the school's Athletic Hall of Fame for his feats in football, basketball, and track. He worked in the oil & gas industry until his retirement in 1985 when he moved to Bowling Green and started his tree stumping business. He was a member of Eastwood Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm, Monday, Sept. 16, 2019 at Cone Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019 from 2 pm until 5 pm at the funeral home and again on Monday from 9 am until time of service. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to Mickey and Judy's daughter-in-law, Judy L. Spidel, and to Hosparus Health of Barren River for their loving care and support. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hosparus Health at hosparushealth.org.
The family has entrusted Cone Funeral Home with arrangements. You may view the obituary and offer your condolences at www.conefuneralhome.com