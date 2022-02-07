Bowling Green – Macie A. “Miss Macie” Franklin, peacefully passed away with her family at her side on February 05, 2022. A native of Cumberland County, Miss Macie was born on March 15, 1924, to Harvey and Lizzie Anderson. She grew up in Marrowbone, where she lived for 85 years before moving to Bowling Green. In 1946, she married Carl Paul Franklin, and thereafter, they welcomed their only child, Charlene. Miss Macie enjoyed life on the family farms, gardening, preserving her family heritage, reading, and serving delicious meals for family and friends. She was also a longtime member of Waterview Church of Christ. Miss Macie devoted her career to education. A graduate of Martha Norris Memorial High School, she graduated from Campbellsville College, then received her B.S. and M.A. from Western Kentucky State College. Miss Macie began her teaching career in one room schools, and eventually retired after 46 years with the Cumberland County School System. During her career, she was involved in the Kentucky Education Association. She especially treasured her relationships with former students and co-workers. After leaving the classroom, Miss Macie was an active member of the Cumberland County Retired Teachers’ Association, Warren County Retired Teachers’ Association, and the Kentucky Retired Teachers’ Association. Miss Macie was predeceased by her parents and husband. She is survived by her daughter Charlene Rabold and son-in-law, David; grandsons David Shoultz (Paul Blick), and Chris Rabold; granddaughter Shaye Rabold (Janice James); and great grandchildren Christian Blick (Sarah), Sophie Rabold, Charlie Marciani, Eloise Marciani, Anna James, and Brenna James. Funeral Service: Wednesday, February 09, 2022 at 2 P.M. at Ballou & Stotts Funeral Home, 304 N. Main Street, Burkesville, KY with burial in Marrowbone Cemetery. Family requests visitation on Tuesday, February 8th from 4 P.M. until 7 P.M. and after 6 A.M. Wednesday until time for the services. Memorial contributions in memory of Miss Macie may take the form of a donation to the Marrowbone Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 41 Marrowbone, KY 42759. www.balloustotts.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Obituary Policy
Flowers & Gifts
Built in 1929 displaying education progress 1792 through the closing of last rural school in country.
+1(270)904-0599
One of a kind Raku, porcelain and stoneware pots.