Bowling Green - Miss Wanella Huddleston of Bowling Green, Kentucky, formerly of Burkesville, Kentucky passed away Friday, April 3, 2020, at Tristar Greenview Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky, having attained the age of 81 years, 3 months, and 28 days. She was born on Tuesday, December 6, 1938, in Cumberland County, Kentucky, the daughter of Andrew and Flossie Huddleston. She was of the Methodist faith, a member of Faith United Methodist Church where she served as Sunday School Teacher, and Finance Secretary for several years, an educator for 44 years having taught 37 of them at Western Kentucky University in the English department, attained her BS degree from Western Kentucky University, her MA and ED.S degrees from George Peabody College for Teachers of Vanderbilt University, a member of the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association, and a Kentucky Colonel.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Athleta Moore, brother, Iretis (Joe) Riley, niece, Elaine Finley, nephew, Larry Moore.
She is survived by her sister, Daisy Lavella Huddleston of Bowling Green, Kentucky, nieces and nephews, Jerry (and Brenda) Moore of Dover, Tennessee, Linda (and Richard) Smith of Burkesville, Kentucky, Sherry (and Darrel) Rose of Burkesville, Kentucky, Shelia (and Travis) Moore of Indianapolis, Indiana, Patty (and Donnie) Riddle of Burkesville, Kentucky, Barry (and Diane) Moore of Indianapolis, Indiana, several other nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, along with special pets Halcyon, and Harmony.
As ordered by the Governor of Kentucky, and in accordance with the CDC guidelines, all services will be private, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Bypass Animal Clinic 1042 31-W Bypass, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101, The Lavella and Wanella Huddleston Scholarship Fund, College Heights Foundation, Western Kentucky University, 1 Big Red Way, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101, or The building Fund of Faith United Methodist Church, 600 Veterans Memorial Lane, Bowling Green, Kentucky 42101.
