Franklin, KY - Mrs. Madaline Swann Hammer, age 98, of Franklin, KY, passed away on Thursday, November 25th, 2021 at 11:50 AM at The Medical Center in Franklin, KY.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29th, 2021 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory and on Tuesday from 6:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 30th, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Gilbert Funeral Home & Crematory. A graveside service will be held, after the funeral service, at 12:30 PM at Cave City Cemetery, located at the end of Old Bardstown Road in Cave City, KY.
Madaline was born March 4, 1923, in Tompkinsville, KY to the late Henry Bernice Swann and the late Nell Gillenwater Swann. Madaline received Christ as her Savior and Lord at a young age and was a member of First Baptist Church, Franklin, KY. Madaline was a graduate of the Tompkinsville High School Class of 1940. She is survived by a son, Dr. Jack H. Britt (Etowah, NC), a daughter, Suzanne Britt (Glasgow, KY), a daughter-in-law, Kathy Britt (Bowling Green, KY), a step-son, Randy Hammer (Michelle) (Pensacola, FL), a step-daughter-in-law, Bonnie Hammer (Gulf Breeze, FL); five grandchildren, David Britt, Dr. Heather Britt, Andy Britt (Gina), Stephanie Griffin (Chris), and Matthew Britt (Kristi); two step-grandchildren, Savannah Wagner (Jack), and Lisa Marie Clark, and eleven great-grandchildren, Hayden, Jenks, Eden, Maddy, Drew, Henry, Britt, Lila, Marin, Jonas, and Brooks.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Randall Hammer, a son, Dr. Jenks S. Britt, and a daughter-in-law, Frances Britt.
A special thank you from the family to Debbie Barnett, Dr. Robert Wesley, the staff at Lewis Manor Assisted Living, the staff at Medical Center, Franklin and Hospice of Southern Kentucky for their love and care of our Mom, Grandma and Grandmaddie.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given to First Baptist Church, 303 East Cedar Street, Franklin, KY. 42134.
