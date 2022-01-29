Bowling Green - Madren Ann Calvert Johnson, 85, of Bowling Green, passed away at 8:36 a.m. on January 27, 2022, surrounded by family at Greenview Hospital. Madren was a long-time business owner in the Bowling Green area, including Lee's Bookstore, The Zebra Stall, and The Canary Cottage.
In addition to her business interests, Madren was a life-long lover of any animal, most especially horses. Madren rode her first horse at age three and was still riding well into her 80s. She rode two Grand Champions, one was Sterling's Mr. Blue at the Tennessee Walking Horse Championships in Shelbyville, Tennessee. There she won the overall championship and on Tia Maria Madren won the reserve grand championship at the Kentucky State Fair Championships in Louisville, Kentucky. In addition to her accomplishments as a rider, Madren also founded the Aircastle Riding Academy with the goals of teaching young girls and boys how to ride a horse and sharing her undying love for horses.
Madren was born in Harrison, Ohio to the late Elburn Madren Calvert and Jessie McCormack Calvert. After graduating from Business University (BU), she shortly began her first and foremost love, being a wife and a mother. That journey blessed her with a large family and years of wonderful memories. Madren was not only the rock, but the foundation of her family and was always the life of the party.
Madren is survived by her children, David (Sharon) Harbison, Dan (Carmen) Harbison, and Tyra (Larry) Deweese. Also survived by her grandchildren, Meredith Anne Harbison, Jessica Ann Harbison, MacKenzie (Andrew) Deaton, Hannah (Zack) Stahl, Wesley Deweese, Brittani Deweese, and Chelsi (Saif) Shalal. Also survived by her great-grandchildren, Zella Deaton, Zion Deaton, Atlas Stahl, Bowie Stahl, Emina Shalal and Norah Shalal. Madren is also survived by her good friend, Carla Scott.
Visitation will be held Monday, January 31, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at J.C. Kirby and Sons Lovers Lane Chapel. There will be a private family graveside service. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus Health of Barren River. Arrangements have been entrusted to J.C. Kirby and Sons Lovers Lane Chapel.
